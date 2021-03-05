Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke claims Harry Kane “looked exhausted” in Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Fulham on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side managed to record their first back-to-back wins since November, as Tosin Adarabioyo’s own goal confirmed the victory for the North London side after beating Burnley on Sunday.

However, Spurs suffered a late scare. Josh Maja struck into the bottom right-hand corner in the second half and Fulham thought they had their equaliser.

But VAR was at the centre of the conversation once again, as Maja's effort was ruled out due to the ball striking Mario Lemina’s arm in the lead up to the goal.

Mourinho’s team had the opportunity to take the lead early on in the game but Kane squandered his chance. Son Heung-min found the unmarked Spurs striker in the box, but Tottenham’s key man headed his effort straight at Alphonse Areola from six yards out.

Following the game, journalist Pitt-Brooke provided his opinion on the 27-year-old’s performance on The Athletic’s discussion thread.

“He looked EXHAUSTED in second half. Could barely run at all,” he said.

“Understandable, I suppose. Wonder if he’ll get a rest for Zagreb.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Especially in the Premier League, Kane is a key figure in this Tottenham side and has played a full 90 minutes on 21 occasions this season. More recently, the forward has played 450 minutes of football in the last month.

This constant high volume of Premier League football is seemingly taking its toll on Tottenham’s key man, as Kane has scored just twice in his last six outings. Thursday night’s performance certainly further illustrated this point.

Across the 24 games the Spurs striker has featured in this season, the Englishman has only played less than 80 minutes once.

This indicates that there is an overreliance on the English goal-scorer to perform as Spurs’ main attacking outlet - an element of rotation is needed going forward.

Given his sudden resurgence in form, Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale could fill the striking role when Kane needs a rest or isn’t firing on all cylinders.

The 31-year-old has recorded four goal involvements in as many games and could provide a different attacking dimension to Mourinho’s side.

