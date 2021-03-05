Liverpool suffered their fifth straight home defeat on Thursday evening as Chelsea walked away from Anfield with a deserved 1-0 win courtesy of a fine first-half finish from Mason Mount.

That the Reds haven't tasted defeat in five consecutive home games during their entire 129-year history underlines the extent of the crisis they find themselves in with just eleven fixtures remaining to salvage a place in next season's Champions League.

The scintillating run of 68 games unbeaten that preceded this string of defeats has made it all the more perplexing.

Historically speaking, the home of Liverpool Football Club is an internationally heralded fortress with a genuine fear factor.

Since the turn of the year, though, Anfield's aura of intimidation has vanished in tandem with Klopp's heavy metal brand of football.

But just how bad is the situation on Merseyside?

According to data provided by Transfermarkt, Liverpool's losing run of home games is the joint-10th longest in the history of the Premier League.

What will particularly sting for the Reds is that some their fiercest domestic rivals - Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea - have never endured such a torrid run of form on home soil.

Tottenham Hotspur have also suffered five straight home defeats before, which arrived in the 1993/94 season under Ossie Ardiles' tutelage.

Football's move behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic is, of course, a significant caveat worth considering, but there will be no asterisk in the record books to alleviate any shame or embarrassment.

Liverpool still have some way to go before they record the longest run of home defeats in Premier League history, however.

That 'honour' belongs to Sunderland, who suffered as many as ten consecutive home defeats between 2003 and 2005 during a run of 28 home games without a victory - the longest in the division's history by 12 matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are closely behind in second place due to their run of nine straight defeats in 2012, which included a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town have all lost seven games in a row to make up the top five.

In ascending order, take a look at the Premier League's 21 longest losing streaks in history:

21. Norwich City (5 losses)

20. Portsmouth (5 losses)

19. West Bromwich Albion (5 losses)

18. Fulham (5 losses)

17. Newcastle United (5 losses)

16. Nottingham Forest (5 losses)

15. Middlesbrough (5 losses)

14. Leeds United (5 losses)

13. Sheffield United (5 losses)

12. Southampton (5 losses)

11. Tottenham Hotspur (5 losses)

10. Liverpool (5 losses)

9. Wigan Athletic (6 losses)

8. Queens Park Rangers (6 losses)

7. Crystal Palace (6 losses)

6. Aston Villa (6 losses)

5. Huddersfield (7 losses)

4. Bolton Wanderers (7 losses)

3. Derby County (7 losses)

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers (9 losses)

1. Sunderland (10 losses)

