Eddie Hall left fans stunned on Thursday evening when he shared a picture of himself at the age of just 16 on Instagram.

Earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT highlighted a video that displayed the remarkable changes in the physique of 'The Beast' over the years. However, Hall's recent post proves just how hench he was from a very young age.

The shirtless image, which appears to have been taken while Hall was on holiday, was posted with the caption "16-year-old Beast", together with a location of "Nipple City".

While Hall does not have the monstrous physique in the photo that he had when claiming the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2017, he still looks huge - particularly for a 16-year-old.

It is no exaggeration to say that Hall could pass for at least 30 in the shot, something which fans were quick to point out in the comments section.

"If you're 16 here, then I'm a three-year-old," wrote one (clearly adult) follower. Many others also weren't buying Hall's claim about his age in the shot.

"Jeez you look 40," stated another user, while a further reaction pegged Hall as being old enough to have settled down and had a family.

"Sixteen mate? You look like you've got a job on the doors, a £250k mortgage and four kids."

There was some debate as to whether Hall was really as young as he claimed in his post, with several comments suggesting that he might have been significantly older than 16 when the photo was taken.

There is no easy way of getting to the bottom of those allegations, but what is undeniable is that Hall has possessed impressive size since his early teens.

Hall vs Thor

Late last year, though, it was revealed that the 33-year-old had dropped a significant amount of weight in preparation for his upcoming boxing match against rival Hafthor Bjornsson.

His bout with Bjornsson is scheduled to take place in September and Hall has spoken about the need for him to improve both his speed and mobility ahead of the clash in Las Vegas.

Hall may not look quite as physically imposing as he has in the past when he makes his way to the ring, but he will still be a monster of a man - much like he was at the age of 16.

