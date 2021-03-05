Khabib Nurmagomedov put an end to a glittering UFC career when he downed Justin Gaethje last October.

The Russian star took his record to 29-0 after getting Gaethje to submit in the second round.

Khabib has now revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a major role in inspiring him to victory.

Zlatan is an admirer of Khabib.

The Swedish footballer, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, predicted Khabib to beat Conor McGregor in their super fight back in 2018.

And Khabib, in an interview with Russian YouTube sensation Krasava, has now revealed the inspirational message that Zlatan sent him prior to his victory against Gaethje.

"If you feel young, you are young," Zlatan told Khabib.

"If you train hard, you train hard. And if you know you're better than everybody, you're better than everybody. You just have to do it.

"People talk when you're number one. They just want to find something to go against you. It's always the same s****."

It seems Zlatan's words had the desired effect as Khabib won easily at UFC 254.

Khabib, now 32, is now planning to make the ambitious transition to football.

The Eagle said earlier this year that he was 'a free agent and ready to accept offers' from football clubs.

Shortly after, FC Kamaz, who participate in the third tier of Russian football, made a public attempt to try and sign Khabib.

And now the Russian has revealed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce has invited him to join them, as well as Zlatan, who said he's welcome at AC Milan.

"To be honest, I want to try something interesting," Nurmagomedov told KraSava, per the Daily Mail.

"Fenerbahce also offered to join them, Zlatan Ibrahimovic invited me to Milan. I'm bored with MMA. I want real competition."

Imagine seeing Zlatan and Khabib as strike partners. That would be a sight to behold.

