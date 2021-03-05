Barcelona reached the final of the Cope del Rey on Wednesday evening after a dramatic victory against Sevilla.

Sevilla were the favourites to progress to the final after beating Barcelona 2-0 in their semi-final first leg.

But Barca would produce a brilliant comeback at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele's brilliant 12th minute goal halved the deficit.

Sevilla looked like they would hold on but they crumbled in stoppage-time.

Fernando was sent off in the 92nd minute and, minutes later, Gerard Pique would equalise with what was virtually the last kick of normal time.

Martin Braithwaite then scored the only goal of extra-time to send Barca through to the final.

Reports have now emerged claiming that Lionel Messi was involved in a clash with Sevilla's director of football, Monchi, in the tunnel after the game.

There was bad blood after the first leg when Monchi branded Ronald Koeman a 'crybaby' after Barcelona weren't awarded a penalty. He also asked for Messi to be given a second yellow card in the game.

Messi made sure to get his own back in the tunnel.

"Monchi! Your mother's shell!" Messi repeatedly said, according to Cope.

"Monchi! Now you don't say anything, huh?" He added.

Messi was also involved in a war of words with an unnamed member of the Sevilla squad.

"You always win in the same way," a member of the Sevilla camp said to Messi, per Marca, referencing the favourable decisions given by referees.

Messi responded: "You're going home angry tonight."

Cope add that there were shoves following the insults.

Tensions would eventually calm down, with Monchi clarifying to Messi his actions in the first leg.

The Spaniard is also said to have spoke to Koeman and apologised for calling him a crybaby.

The Argentine may have won, but Monchi's actions in the first leg were still clearly on his thoughts after the game.

