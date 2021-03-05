West Brom fell to their 16th league defeat of the season on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton.

However, it was not all doom and gloom for Sam Allardyce's men. Okay Yokuslu produced another standout display to continue his fine start to life at the Hawthorns.

Since joining the Baggies on loan from Celta Vigo last month, Yokuslu has featured in five straight matches for the side. He has made the holding midfield role his own, helping the team keep clean sheets in their final two games in February.

West Brom correspondent Steve Madeley was impressed by Yokuslu's latest outing. Writing in The Athletic's discussion thread, he handed the 26-year-old a 9/10 performance rating.

Madeley's rating was given the seal of approval by one supporter, who labelled West Brom's new signing as "different gravy."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Yokuslu can be added to the list of genius mid-season signings by Allardyce in recent years.

During his time at Sunderland, the experienced manager brought in Lamine Kone and Whabi Khazri in January 2016.

Kone made a big impact as the side kept four clean sheets in the second half of the season, whilst he also popped up with two goals at the other end to steer the Black Cats to safety.

Khazri also played his part, scoring against Manchester United and Chelsea in his opening months at the club.

Fast forward two years, and Allardyce was working his magic again, tempting Theo Walcott to Everton for the final months of the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Arsenal man chipped in with six goal contributions in 14 top-flight appearances, which included netting match-winning goals against Leicester and Newcastle. Everton ended the season in ninth place, having hired Allardyce amid fears of a relegation battle.

Yokuslu looks to be another shrewd piece of mid-season business from Allardyce. Will it be enough to keep West Brom in the Premier League? The Baggies boss will certainly hope so.

