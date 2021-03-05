Journalist James Pearce has questioned any Liverpool fans who are calling for Jurgen Klopp's departure.



Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night marked seven games without a win at Anfield and their fifth straight loss at home.

During a difficult night on Merseyside, the Reds recorded just one shot on target while Mason Mount’s 42nd-minute strike secured the victory for the Blues.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have struggled to find the back of the net, as Klopp’s side have scored just five goals since the start of February.

On The Athletic’s discussion page, one fan commented "Klopp out" while the #KloppOut hashtag was doing the rounds on social media - albeit seemingly driven by rival supporters on the most part.

However, the Liverpool correspondent seemed to doubt whether such a view was held by genuine Liverpool supporters.

“I can’t believe that a single LFC fan with a brain cell would utter the words ‘Klopp Out’,” he said.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

On Thursday evening, Liverpool made history as they recorded their fifth straight home defeat.

Therefore, it’s understandable that the alarm bells are starting to ring on Merseyside, regardless of the side’s recent Premier League and European triumphs.

However, this drop in form is more due to external factors than Klopp’s management.

Liverpool have been dealt a huge defensive injury crisis this season and that alone probably cost the Reds their Premier League title defence.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have failed to score in Liverpool’s last three outings and their attack seems to be a real problem area as of late.

Pearce wrote in The Athletic’s discussion page that the Reds are failing to attack with the same intensity and fluidity, and also went onto highlight Firmino’s “poor” performance.

It may be a case that the squad has gone stale and needs freshening come the summer transfer window, particularly in the offensive positions.

If Klopp’s side continues to struggle with a few new additions at the start of next season, then the calling for his head would have greater justification.

