Tottenham journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke believes that Dele Alli was "back to his old self" as the midfielder starred in Spurs' 1-0 win over Fulham on Thursday night.

Alli was starting for the first time in the Premier League since the opening weekend, and made the most of his opportunity.

The 24-year-old linked up effectively with Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min for the only goal of the game, flicking home the latter's cross to hand Tottenham just their second away win in the league in 2021.

The goal deflected off Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, and was later attributed as an own goal. However, that did not take the shine off Alli's performance, as he was generally impressive throughout the game.

Writing on The Athletic's discussion thread, Pitt-Brooke praised Alli's contribution to Spurs' victory, and posed an intriguing question to the club's supporters.

He said of Alli: "Didn't technically get the goal but effectively did, and looked back to his old self. Do you think he's back?"

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

The 2020/21 season has undoubtedly been a testing one for Alli. The England international failed to make the squad for nine of the side's first 11 league matches this term.

This is likely part of the reason why his transfer value has dropped from £46.8m in October to its current mark of £34.2m according to Transfermarkt.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

His form has improved in recent weeks, though. He has featured in each of the team's last six games in all competitions, and was in sparkling form against Wolfsberger in the final week of February, scoring once and providing two assists in a 4-0 win.

Having been handed a rare start at Craven Cottage on Thursday, Alli took another positive step forwards, registering two key passes and earning himself a match rating of 7.03.

If he can maintain this form between now and the end of the season, he could force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the Euros this summer.

News Now - Sport News