Liverpool news: Mo Salah might have to wind his contract down

With Liverpool looking far from a happy place to be at the moment, the reaction of Mo Salah's agent during last night's loss to Chelsea was interesting.

Indeed, with Jurgen Klopp opting to take the Egyptian forward off despite the fact his side desperately needed a goal, Ramy Abbas Issa posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

This comes after Salah himself has talked about a potential move to Spain at some point in his career but The Independent's Miguel Delaney made an insightful point on the social media platform.

In reaction to Issa's message, Delaney eluded to the fact that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have suffered from financial problems of late and would presumably look to sign a younger player if they were to make a marquee addition.

With that in mind and, considering his importance to the cause at Anfield, Delaney feels it's hard to see the club accept a price many other teams could afford, meaning the 28-year-old could be in a position where he is forced to wind down his contract before getting a big move away.

His current deal expires in 2023, at which point he will be thirty.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given football's current financial landscape, it is hard to see anyone being able to pay what Liverpool would presumably want for a man currently rated as high as £108m by Transfermarkt.

Throw in the fact he is almost 30 and it does represent a difficult situation should he want to leave and test himself elsewhere. Indeed, any foreign suitor who does manage to scrape together enough capital to make a big signing may want a longer-term investment, while it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Merseyside giants agree to sell Salah to anyone in the Premier League.

Of course, this could be merely his agent trying to stir something up in an attempt to improve his current contract and Klopp has previously talked about how he hopes Salah will stay at Anfield for a long time to come.

Heading into the summer window, this looks like one of the most interesting stories to keep an eye on.

