Mesut Ozil was on top of the world when he signed for his boyhood club, Fenerbahce, in January.

"It was a dream for Fenerbahce and it was a dream for me. For both parties, it will be a wonderful connection," he said, per Sky Sports. "Hopefully, I will contribute to the team on the field with my talents and I hope we have a successful season.

"I believe Fenerbahce are contenders to be champions every season and hopefully we'll do it as soon as possible. The dream is to play in the Champions League. I've been used to playing under pressure, and I know there will be pressure here too.

"I've played with big clubs but Fenerbahce is something else for me. I appreciate the club so much and hopefully, everything will be beautiful."

However, his time at the Turkish club hasn't been too fruitful yet.

In Ozil's seven appearances for the club, Fenerbahce have tasted victory just three times.

They've slipped from first to third in the Turkish league and have been knocked out of the cup.

Ozil is yet to contribute a goal or an assist during his spell.

But he really should have hit the back of the net against Antalyaspor on Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old was gifted an opportunity when the ball was presented to him just outside the box.

If Ozil shot first time, he would have had an open goal.

But he took a touch, allowing the goalkeeper to get back in goal and a defender to pressure him. Ozil then skewed his effort narrowly wide.

An image shows just how good the opportunity was.

And, sadly, the game would end prematurely for Ozil.

The former Arsenal man suffered a nasty ankle injury after a tussle with an opponent.

He crashed to the floor in pain and, sadly, a stretcher was needed to carry him from the field.

Ozil revealed on Instagram that he has suffered an 'outer ligament tear' in his ankle and will miss the next few games.

Per Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, it is believed that Ozil will be out of action for at least a month.

We wish Ozil all the best in his recovery and hope he's back on the pitch soon.

