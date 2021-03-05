Watford news: Midfielder facing race to be fit for Forest fixture

Watford will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Wycombe Wanderers when they host Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets moved level on points with Brentford in the Championship thanks to a brace from Andre Gray who was brought in as a replacement for the suspended Joao Pedro.

Currently enjoying a successful spell in the second-tier which has resulted in the club winning four of their last five league matches, Watford are in a great position to launch a real push for automatic promotion in the coming weeks.

However, their hopes of making an immediate return to the top-flight may be hampered by the news that Tom Cleverley suffered a knee injury during their midweek clash with Wycombe.

Substituted in the second-half of the fixture, the midfielder is set to have tests on this issue and thus is a doubt for Watford's meeting with Forest.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about Cleverley's injury following Wednesday's match, Hornets manager Xisco Munoz said: "Tomorrow [Thursday] we will see what happened and what the doctors say.

"I don't know exactly what is the problem, but it's his knee.

"We will find out after 24 hours."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Cleverley has made 30 appearances for Watford this season in the Championship, it would be a significant blow if he is ruled out for a considerable amount of time.

A consistent performer, the former Manchester United man has provided six direct goal contributions in the second-tier and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored rating of 6.88.

If Cleverly is forced to watch on from the sidelines, Munoz will have a selection dilemma on his hands as Nathaniel Chalobah is suspended for the Forest fixture whilst Dan Gosling is suffering with a hamstring issue.

Having opted to bolster his squad today by signing Carlos Sanchez, the Watford boss may have to include the Colombian in his immediate plans for the weekend.

