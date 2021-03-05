‘Russian Popeye’ Kirill Tereshin has undergone emergency surgery after lumps of petroleum jelly that he had injected into his arms had hardened and blocked blood flow.

The 24-year-old has injected his arms for four years as he tried to emulate the cartoon character's muscles, and now, unsurprisingly, has realised that it possibly wasn’t the smartest move after all.

“I'm only 24, and my immune system is so far coping with this inflammation, but I really do not know what will happen next,” he explained.

“That is why I started the surgeries to get rid of this nightmare. I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences."

Tereshin was handed a shocking ultimatum of losing the muscles or risk losing his life by surgeon Dmitry Melnikov, and the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the series of operations have been delayed by nearly 12 months.

"I am very lucky that there are doctors who took me on,” Tereshin added. “The hardest surgery will be on my biceps... the nerve responsible for the arms' sensitivity is inside.

“God forbid something happens to this nerve and I cannot move my arm. I really worry about this. I am very afraid. I should have thought about this earlier, I know. I blame myself; I know I'm guilty."

The jelly, which Tereshin injected three litres of into each arm, has had a serious impact on the Russian’s health, according to Melnikov.

“Kirill injected about three litres into each arm. It saturated the muscle tissues, blocked blood flow.

“As a result, the tissue dies and gets replaced with a scar which is as tough as a tree, you can even knock on it and hear the usual sound. We have removed all this. He had high fever, strong pain, and weakness.”

Maybe Tereshin should stick to the spinach next time.

