American boxer Claressa Shields has claimed that ‘98 percent of men in the world can’t beat me,’ and believes that only boxing royalty Muhammad Ali is above her when it comes to the GOAT debate.

The Michigan-born light-middleweight fights this weekend after a 14-month absence from the ring, as she takes on Marie-Eve Dicaire in an undisputed super fight.

Shields will put her WBC and WBO belts on the line as she chases the IBF, WBA and The Ring titles, making the somewhat controversial comments in the build-up to the fight.

"I don't box for a hobby. It's not a hobby. It's my career, and I feel like people underestimate me when I speak about how great I am,” explained the 25-year-old.

“But if I didn't say how great I am, no one in this room would have ever called me great because they don't recognise it. Only the greats know that they're great.”

Shields claimed Olympic titles in both London and Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first American fighter to win back-to-back gold medals. Since turning professional, T-Rex has a record of 10 wins from 10 fights, with two victories coming courtesy of knockout.

"Like Muhammad Ali. Nobody called him the greatest of all time. They actually called him the 'Louisville Lip' because he talked too much,” she continued.

"If he had never said he was the greatest of all time, he would have never been considered the greatest. No matter what boxer comes along, nobody can get in front of Muhammad Ali. That's how I feel about myself.

Muhammad Ali is first, and Claressa Shields is second. I am the greatest woman of all time, and 98 percent of men in the world can't beat me.

No doubt her comments will raise A LOT of eyebrows from all corners of the boxing world, but you've got to admire her self-belief and self-confidence.

