Man City v Man Utd: Ranking of Guardiola and Solskjaer's players
The Manchester Derby is quickly becoming the most exciting derby in the Premier League.
While United's performances against the so-called 'Big 6' have been less than impressive so far this season, the sight of their noisy neighbours always gets their motor running.
This weekend's clash has less riding on it than past affairs with City galloping off into the sunset with the Premier League title.
However, local bragging rights are always immensely valuable and you can be sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to halt United's recent dreary run.
It will be an uphill task. City are playing incredible football and boast an unreal squad.
United have some world-class talent of their own though, and will be quietly confident of causing an upset.
With that in mind, we thought we'd use the handy tools over at Tiermaker to rank the players in both squads from 'World beaters' to 'Sell ASAP'.
World Beaters
Every top team has a talisman. The sort of player that would walk into any team in the world. When the Manchester derby kicks off this weekend, there will be several such players strutting their stuff.
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Paul Pogba
- Ederson
- Bruno Fernandes
- Raheem Sterling
Top drawer
The next rung on the ladder features a group of very special players at the top of their games but just aren't quite 'world-beater' quality.
- David De Gea
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Edinson Cavani
- Aymeric Laporte
- Phil Foden
- Rúben Dias
Great
Sergio Aguero might look out of place here and, at one point we would agree. He was a genuine world beater once upon a time but he is in the twilight of his career now.
- Marcus Rashford
- Sergio Aguero
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Rodrigo
- Eric bailly
- Fernandinho
- Scott McTominay
- John Stones
- Juan Mata
- Riyad Mahrez
- Joao Cancelo
- Ferran Torres
Middle of the road
The typical middle-of-the-roader is a handy squad player. Someone you can rely upon to do a job when needed but might not necessarily set the world alight week-in, week-out.
- Nemanja Matic
- Kyle Walker
- Victor Lindelof
- Nathan Ake
- Fred
- Alex Telles
- Bernardo Silva
- Brandon Williams
- Mason Greenwood
- Zack Steffen
- Andreas Pereira
Underrated
A category reserved for the players that simply don't get the credit they deserve for some of the shifts they put in. Each and every one could easily be classed in a higher category in the near future.
Dean Henderson
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Luke Shaw
Gabriel Jesus
Daniel James
Axel Tuanzebe
Overrated
Now we get to the real crux of the matter. This lot come with a lot of hype but provide little bang-for-your-buck with their on-field efforts.
Harry Maguire
Anthony Martial
Donny van de Beek
Sell ASAP
This category is pretty self explanatory. While there aren't many players who look completely out of place at two of the biggest clubs in the world, there a few who must be jolly grateful to be there.
Phil Jones
Benjamin Mendy
Lee Grant
Scott Carson