The Manchester Derby is quickly becoming the most exciting derby in the Premier League.

While United's performances against the so-called 'Big 6' have been less than impressive so far this season, the sight of their noisy neighbours always gets their motor running.

This weekend's clash has less riding on it than past affairs with City galloping off into the sunset with the Premier League title.

However, local bragging rights are always immensely valuable and you can be sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to halt United's recent dreary run.

It will be an uphill task. City are playing incredible football and boast an unreal squad.

United have some world-class talent of their own though, and will be quietly confident of causing an upset.

With that in mind, we thought we'd use the handy tools over at Tiermaker to rank the players in both squads from 'World beaters' to 'Sell ASAP'.

World Beaters

Every top team has a talisman. The sort of player that would walk into any team in the world. When the Manchester derby kicks off this weekend, there will be several such players strutting their stuff.

Kevin De Bruyne

Paul Pogba

Ederson

Bruno Fernandes

Raheem Sterling



Top drawer

The next rung on the ladder features a group of very special players at the top of their games but just aren't quite 'world-beater' quality.

David De Gea

Ilkay Gundogan

Edinson Cavani

Aymeric Laporte

Phil Foden

Rúben Dias

Great

Sergio Aguero might look out of place here and, at one point we would agree. He was a genuine world beater once upon a time but he is in the twilight of his career now.

Marcus Rashford

Sergio Aguero

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Rodrigo

Eric bailly

Fernandinho

Scott McTominay

John Stones

Juan Mata

Riyad Mahrez

Joao Cancelo

Ferran Torres

Middle of the road

The typical middle-of-the-roader is a handy squad player. Someone you can rely upon to do a job when needed but might not necessarily set the world alight week-in, week-out.

Nemanja Matic

Kyle Walker

Victor Lindelof

Nathan Ake

Fred

Alex Telles

Bernardo Silva

Brandon Williams

Mason Greenwood

Zack Steffen

Andreas Pereira

Underrated

A category reserved for the players that simply don't get the credit they deserve for some of the shifts they put in. Each and every one could easily be classed in a higher category in the near future.

Dean Henderson

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Luke Shaw

Gabriel Jesus

Daniel James

Axel Tuanzebe

Overrated

Now we get to the real crux of the matter. This lot come with a lot of hype but provide little bang-for-your-buck with their on-field efforts.

Harry Maguire

Anthony Martial

Donny van de Beek

Sell ASAP

This category is pretty self explanatory. While there aren't many players who look completely out of place at two of the biggest clubs in the world, there a few who must be jolly grateful to be there.

Phil Jones

Benjamin Mendy

Lee Grant

Scott Carson

