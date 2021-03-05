Liverpool were beaten once again on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into their match with Chelsea having lost each of their last four Premier League games at Anfield.

And that winless streak extended to five games as they were beaten 1-0.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game in the first half to condemn Liverpool to defeat once again.

In the aftermath of the game, Michael Owen issued a bizarre theory about Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mane collected the ball in the 8th minute in Chelsea's box and stayed on his feet despite a challenge from a Chelsea player.

After the game, Owen suggested that he didn't go down and win a penalty because he didn't want Salah to get on the scoresheet.

"I couldn’t believe he didn’t go down there and look, I’m not advocating he does,” Owen said on Optus Sport.

“I just wonder, and it might be a little bit of devious thoughts creeping into my head, Mo Salah is the penalty taker in this team, and if he (Mane) thinks he’s getting a chance to score he thinks ‘well I’m going to score, if I don’t stay on my feet, Mo Salah’s going to get another penalty’.”

“These players have been going for the golden boot for the past couple of seasons.

“It might be a wild sort of theory, but the competitive nature of him and Mo Salah...we’ve seen them not passing to each other when one of them is in a much better position to the other.

“We’re seeing a little bit of selfishness, we’re seeing a little bit of disgruntled behaviour - Mo Salah shaking his head (when he was subbed off).

“I just think a couple of times there, I’ve seen Mane go down for those kind of opportunities...and (to not do it) two games on the spin? It just made me think a little bit.”

That's a wild theory to say the least.

Liverpool journalist James Pearce has now responded to Owen's claims and it's fair to say he doesn't think there's anything in them.

Mane, rated at £108m by Transfermarkt, doesn't come across as a selfish player at all.

The theory that he would put himself above the team is absolutely ridiculous, as Pearce says.

