VAR has been in operation in the Premier League for almost two seasons now. Yet every single week, we’re still seeing some baffling decisions that angers everyone watching.

In truth, we're just sick and tired of it.

There has been absolutely no improvement in the way we’re using technology as goals are disallowed for a stray armpit or an accidental handball.

Thursday evening’s action summed up VAR,

In the early kick-off, Fulham had a goal controversially disallowed against Tottenham for Mario Lemina’s handball. VAR ruled that Lemina’s hand allowed Josh Maja to equalise and ruled out the goal. That decision could ultimately cost Fulham their Premier League status.

Then, a few hours later during Liverpool vs Chelsea, we saw VAR chalk off another goal as Timo Werner’s outstretched arm played him ‘offside’ before he scored. In the second half, VAR failed to award Liverpool a penalty for N’Golo Kante’s handball - it certainly looked more of a handball than the Lemina one.

As you probably know by now, we here at GIVEMESPORT hate VAR.

That’s why attempt to take the use of technology completely out of the equation by compiling a Premier League table without VAR.

To do so, we look at all of the overturned VAR decisions in every match and work out how it’s impacted the outcome.

Following the midweek fixtures, we’ve updated our table which you can see below:

So, let’s break it down.

City are running away with the title with or without VAR as they sit 14 points clear of Manchester United. VAR becomes pretty irrelevant when you’re winning comfortably every week.

Chelsea are above Leicester on goal difference as the top- four remains the same in terms of the four sides.

Interestingly, Liverpool are fifth and just one point outside the top-four. What they would give to be in that position in real life. Tottenham would jump two places thank to an extra point, while Everton have gained three points thanks to VAR and would fall to seventh.

West Ham are the biggest beneficiaries of VAR and would drop SIX points and three places without its help. That would leave them in ninth.

In contrast, Brighton would be four points better off without VAR that would put them eight points clear of relegation in 14th.

There would certainly be more of a relegation battle without VAR. Burnley would lose four points and be just three point ahead of Fulham in 17th. As a result, Newcastle would be lifted to 16th, although their point tally remains the same.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

News Now - Sport News