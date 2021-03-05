Liverpool's poor form at Anfield continued on Thursday evening as they were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game to condemn Liverpool to their fifth defeat in a row at home.

Liverpool's home form in recent times is extremely puzzling given the fact they were almost unbeatable there for years.

Their defeat against Burnley last month ended a 68-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League at Anfield.

The last time they had been defeated at home in the league before then was in April 2017.

But they look a completely different team at Anfield nowadays.

And one Liverpool fan thinks he know why they are struggling so much.

A supporter named Frankie has rung up talkSPORT and explained that Liverpool's red seat coverings are proving to be a distraction and that they are affecting their players.

"My belief is it's not just at Anfield, it's all clubs that play in red like Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal," he said.

"We have red backdrops and we play in red kits.

"I believe it is the colour clash when clubs are passing the ball, it takes them longer to visualise their players."

When asked why Everton aren't struggling like Liverpool are, he replied: "If you're making a painting and you put a red colour on top of a red, it actually looks worse than blue on blue.

"I can guarantee if Liverpool changed their backdrop to their away kit, they would perform a lot better.

"Even if it only made a 10 per cent difference, in the scheme of things 10 per cent is a lot."

Fair play to Frankie. That has got to be one of the worst excuses ever made.

Liverpool are truly off the boil at the moment and desperately need to turn around their form if they are to make the Champions League.

Maybe, just maybe, Liverpool's only hope of making the top four is using their away kit for games at Anfield...

