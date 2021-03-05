Williams brought the curtain down on a hectic week of Formula 1 car launches on Friday afternoon with their unveiling of the FW43B.

The British team had been hoping to reveal their 2021 charger via a clever augmented reality app, but it was unfortunately hacked and ruined for excited fans to get a glimpse of the new model.

Instead, Williams stuck to their 2pm launch time with images of the car going live, and the obvious change to note is the increasing amount of blue that has been implemented on the livery.

The driver line-up is the same as last season, with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi behind the wheel, with the former obviously showing his ability when stepping in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes at the Sakhir short circuit last year.

Williams as a team, meanwhile, will be focusing further on steady progress after beginning to challenge the likes of Haas and Alfa Romeo at the rear end of the field after a couple of seasons prior to 2020 proved them to be the back-markers.

It's also the first full season with Dorilton Capital at the helm after they completed their takeover of the team in the summer of 2020 and they'll be looking for signs of progress too ahead of the big regulation changes in 2022.

In terms of technical developments, the car is largely set to be the same as the FW43 given the cost-cutting rules in place for 2021, hence the name FW43B rather than FW44.

Images of Williams' New Car

A statement released by the team on Friday shed further light on the new look, as well as the plan for evolution rather than revolution this season.

"The team’s new look captures the spirit of the team’s past, the present transformation and its drive to future ambitions as it heads into its first full season of ownership under Dorilton Capital.

"Whilst evolutionary on the technical side due to the regulations, hence the designation FW43B as opposed to the FW44, the 2021 car will race with a dramatic new visual identity sporting a livery inspired by Williams’ all-conquering cars of the 1980s and 1990s, combining blues, white and yellow accents."

News Now - Sport News