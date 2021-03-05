With WrestleMania season fast approaching, it wouldn't be the Showcase of the Immortals without The Rock making an early appearance on social media.

As the wrestling world gears up for the 37th edition of WWE's flagship annual event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay over the weekend of the 10th and 11th of April, buzz is building amongst the WWE Universe.

Though Rocky may not be making an appearance at the home of the Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers, Bobby Lashley is currently pencilled in as one of the headline acts.

Currently feuding with The Miz, Lashley won the gold this past week on RAW and looks set to defend his title at Fastlane later this month.

As part of one of the company's main stables The Hurt Business, Lashley has formed a dominant alliance with MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and Thursday, The Rock and The Hurt Business had warm words for each other after responding to a fan tweet.

Twitter Acknowledgement

Initially involving MVP in response to a post on Twitter, the post of a young kid looking up at The Rock, Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston with their WWE Title belts, had the caption reading: “It’s possible.”

Though another fan was unsure about its potential message about race, MVP was quick to responded to the contrary.

“No. [He’s not] That is a beautiful statement about representation and inspiration. It means something when your heroes look like you."

The Rock responded and agreed with the leader of The Hurt Business.

“Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing,” Rock wrote back.

MVP responded to Rock with a fist emoji.

Mutual Respect

The respective careers of The Rock and Lashley have briefly overlapped, and it was heavily rumoured that two were set to meet at WrestleMania XXXV in 2019, however, Lashley instead fought Finn Balor for the Intercontinental title at MetLife Stadium.

The duo were, though, engaged in the discussion, for which Lashley had nothing but good things to say about the former 10-time champ, perhaps referencing his early years as part of his own troupe, The Nation of Domination.

Crediting The Rock in paving the way for him in the future, Lashley added: “You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty.”

The Rock has yet to respond, but WWE retweeted the comments of both men. It seems there is quite the mutual respect between the stars of two very different WWE generations.

