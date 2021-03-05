Chelsea are flying under Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager joined the club in January as Frank Lampard's replacement.

Given Lampard is a club legend, there was some skepticism upon his arrival.

But he's transformed the club's fortunes.

Chelsea had gone unbeaten in their first nine games under Tuchel.

And they made it 10 games without a loss as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game in the first half to make it seven wins from 10 under Tuchel.

While Chelsea are getting results, what is even more pleasing is that they are doing it playing football that is easy on the eye.

Tuchel likes to set his teams up playing quick, passing football and that was clear to see against Liverpool.

One passage of play - which occurred in the 68th minute - highlights the brilliant football that Chelsea are playing under the former PSG manager.

With the Blues 1-0 up and holding on to a slender lead, they had the ball deep in their own half and under pressure by Liverpool players.

But, instead of clearing the ball up field, Chelsea played a number of quick, one touch passes to beat Liverpool's press.

Unfortunately, the move ended with Ben Chilwell's cross being blocked by a Liverpool man, denying what would have been one of the goals of the season.

But, regardless of the end result, it really was an impressive move and one that went down well with Chelsea fans on Reddit. You can view some of the reaction below:

'Historiographic' commented: "One-touch passing and breaking lines. This is it."

"Goodness how pretty that was", 'chew2495' wrote.

'the_real_mudit' wrote: "Tears in my eyes".

'maxwell8787' stated: "That was the beautiful football that we’ve missed".

"Can we do that every time please. It looks so smooth, so logical, so beautiful." Callmesparki wrote.

While 'planeoldsiraj' joked: "Sarri watches our games with tears in his eyes."

That wasn't the only aesthetically pleasing passage of play from the game.

Chelsea also played a similar move minutes later which easily beat Liverpool's press.

It's incredible that Tuchel has got Chelsea playing football like this just a month into his reign.

They look a completely different team to the one that was struggling under Lampard.

Given how they are playing at the moment, Chelsea look like a certainty to finish in the top four.

