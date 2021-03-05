Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is rapidly establishing himself as the best pound for pound boxer on the planet at the moment.

He made light work of mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim recently and immediately announced an upcoming fight with Billy Joe Saunders.

He has lost just once in his career, to Floyd Mayweather, but has gone from strength to strength ever since.

He has landed 37 knock outs and has time and time again shown himself to be one of the most skilful combatants of his generation.

Recent comments from promoter Eddie Hearn highlight just how good Canelo really is:

“I’ve been around the sport for 34 years and I do feel like a fan-boy around Canelo Alvarez because he’s the best fighter I’ve ever seen up close.

“Anthony Joshua will always be my No1, but AJ looks at Canelo Alvarez and said this guy is the pound-for-pound number one.”

He is one of the biggest names in the combat sports world at the moment and, as you can imagine, that sort of reputation commands substantial reward.

So just how much is the Mexican superstar worth?

Canelo Alvarez net worth

The Mexican has been one of the highest-paid boxers in the world ever since he signed a blockbuster five-year, $365 million deal with DAZN in October 2018.

According to wealthygorilla, as of 2021, Saul Alvarez’s net worth is roughly $140 million, which excludes endorsements and various bonuses.

His upcoming fight with BJS will only see that number jump through the roof, regardless of the result

Canelo Alvarez Endorsements

According to Oscar de la Hoya, a former boxer turned promoter, Canelo Alvarez makes a killing from various endorsement deals. Alvarez has a number of endorsements currently signed, having deals with Under Armour, Coppel Tecate, Hennessy and Everlast.

