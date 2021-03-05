Daily Digest: England beat New Zealand by six wickets in final T20 to secure series

In today’s news: Tammy Beaumont stars for England again, Lyon reach a new Champions League milestone and Northern Ireland find out their Euro 2022 play-off opponents.

England complete T20 series victory over New Zealand

Another half-century from Tammy Beaumont helped England wrap up the T20 series against New Zealand with a convincing six-wicket win in Wellington.

The hosts were put in to bat, but could only amble to a modest 123-9 as Freya Davies took a career-best 4-23.

In response, Beaumont impressed once again, registering her fourth 50 of the tour, scoring 63 off just 53 balls. She was ably supported by captain Heather Knight, who made 39, as England wrapped up victory with 16 balls to spare.

The win means England have now won 10 consecutive T20 internationals, with their last defeat coming against South Africa at the ICC Women’s World T20 last year.



Lyon and Bayern put one foot in Women’s Champions League quarter finals

Lyon and Bayern Munich have moved a step closer to the Champions League quarter finals as both clubs recorded convincing wins in the first legs of their Round of 16 ties last night.

Bayern thrashed BIIK-Kazygurt 6-1 to stretch their run of victories to 19 in all competitions this season. First-half goals by Lineth Beerensteyn and Lea Schüller were followed by a double from Linda Dallman, and a goal apiece for Hanna Glas and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir.

Current holders Lyon beat Danish side Brøndby 2-0, with goals from Nikita Parris and a late strike from Melvine Malard. Malard’s goal was also Lyon’s 400th European goal, making them the first side to reach this milestone.

Paris Saint-German and Sparta Praha meet in the last first-leg fixture next Tuesday, with the draw for the quarter finals set to take place on 12th March.

Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze lead Barclays FA Women’s Super League Player of the Month shortlist

Everton’s Jill Scott and Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze lead a four-person nominee list for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Player of the Month award for February.

Scott scored the winner for Everton in a 3-2 win against Tottenham last weekend, as Everton ended the month unbeaten. Her nomination also comes just days after she celebrated a landmark 150th appearance for England.

Meanwhile, Lucy Bronze was at the heart of a Man City defence that conceded just one goal in February. The reigning Best FIFA Women’s Player also scored in City’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Reading Captain Natasha Harding and Brighton striker Aileen Whelan were the other two names to make the shortlist.

Northern Ireland to face Ukraine in Euro 2022 play-off

Northern Ireland will play Ukraine in a two-legged play-off match to determine who will reach the Euro 2022 finals in England next summer. Kenny Shiels’ team will travel to Ukraine for the first leg before hosting a reverse fixture as they attempt to reach a first-ever major tournament.

Ukraine are currently 24th in the FIFA world rankings, some 15 places ahead of Northern Ireland. Shiels’ side have played just once since beating the Faroe Islands last December, losing 6-0 in a friendly to England.

The tie is scheduled to take place between the 7th and 13th April.

Crowd to be allowed for final Constellation Cup match in Christchurch

All crowd restrictions will be lifted ahead of Sunday’s final Constellation Cup match in Christchurch after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reduced the COVID-19 alert levels across the country.

As of Sunday morning, Auckland will move to level two and the rest of the country to level one, with the fourth and final match of the series to be played at the Christchurch Arena in Canterbury.

Tests three and four had initially been scheduled to be played in Tauranga, but earlier this week Netball New Zealand announced the change of venue to Christchurch to minimise the risks concerning COVID-19.

The third Test of the series is this Saturday, with the Silver Ferns and the Diamonds currently locked at one game apiece.

News Now - Sport News