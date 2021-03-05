Birmingham City news: Aitor Karanka urges board to secure future of out-of-contract player

Birmingham City will be aiming to get back to winning ways this weekend when they head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

The Blues fought back to seal a 1-1 draw in their meeting with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday as Marc Roberts' strike canceled out Fraizer Campbell's effort at the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite picking up a point on their travels, Birmingham were dragged closer to the relegation zone due to Rotherham United's last-gasp victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, the Blues are only three points clear of the Millers who have two games in hand.

Although manager Aitor Karanka will be fully focused on helping Birmingham avoid the drop in the coming months, an off-the-field matter has now reportedly caught his attention.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Spaniard has urged the club's board to tie down Caolan Boyd-Munce to a new long-term deal with his current contract set to expire this summer.

It is understood that Birmingham's hierarchy has responded by offering fresh terms to the Northern Ireland Under-21 international.

Boyd-Munce, who is a graduate of the Blues' youth academy, is currently recovering from a thigh injury that he suffered in November.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Birmingham have been forced to wave goodbye to former academy players Jude Bellingham and Calum Scanlon in the past year, it is understandable that Karanka wants to keep Boyd-Munce at the club.

Whilst the midfielder has yet to establish himself as a key figure for the Blues having only featured on eight occasions during the two most recent campaigns, he has illustrated fleeting signs of promise.

During his only appearance of the season so far against AFC Bournemouth, Boyd-Munce recorded a respectable WhoScored rating of 6.7 and made 4 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Providing that he is able to make a return to full fitness, there is no reason why the 21-year-old cannot push on under the guidance of Karanka if he opts to stay at St Andrew's this summer.

