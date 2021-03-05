Fantasy Football: Five key differentials to consider for GW27

Normal service resumes in GW27 after a massive double game week, which saw FPL managers earn tons of points last weekend. GW27, however, also promises lots of returns, with good fixtures for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs this week.

So we take a look at five of the best differential options that you should consider transferring into your team in GW27.

These alternative picks have low ownership, so will help you stand out in your leagues as we head towards the latter stages of the season...

Diogo Jota - Liverpool (£6.6m)

Liverpool's summer transfer signing Diogo Jota is expected to feature for The Reds again in GW27, after spending the past few months sidelined with a knee injury. Jota was in exceptional form beforehand, scoring five goals in eight matches, but returned off the bench against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Liverpool have certainly missed his presence and if he is match fit, Jota could certainly be a good FPL option going forward. Due to his major injury, he is now only owned by 2.3% of FPL managers, making him a valuable option ahead of the next few game weeks.

Liverpool host Fulham in GW27, who are deep into a relegation battle this season. Their performances have improved of late but Liverpool need a win, which suggests Jota could play a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal (7.6m)

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has been in and out of the side this season, but is beginning to show glimpses of quality for the Gunners. He is owned by only 0.9% of FPL managers while the winger is starting to add a better some much improved flair to his game.

He has now started six of the Gunners' last seven matches, including their win against Leicester, thanks to a goal and an assist from the 25-year-old. Two more goals in his last seven starts take his goal tally to five for the season, despite only starting 10 games.

The Gunners will face Burnley away in GW27, who have won only once in their last nine games. Usually the Clarets are solid defensively, but cracks have begun to show and Pepe can take full advantage of that.

Timothy Castagne - Leicester City (£5.7m)

Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne has now returned from a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the team for the past month. Despite not producing attacking returns in any of his last three games, Castagne offers a lot of promise over the next couple of game week's.

Before injury struck earlier in GW6, Castagne had three assists, one goal and two clean sheets. Since then he has struggled to find similar form but still offers the team something on both ends of the pitch. He produced two key passes in their 1-1 draw with Burnley, while impressing down the left-hand side.

Considering their current injury crisis, Leicester will need the Belgium international to perform now more than ever and they face a Brighton side (A) who are struggling in the league. The Seagulls haven't won in their last five games in all competitions, losing to the likes of Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Owned by only 4% of FPL managers, he could be a good option going forward.

Ozan Kabak - Liverpool (£5.0m)

On-loan Liverpool centre-back Ozan Kabak has gotten off to a rocky start in Merseyside, arriving with the club in awful form and 7th in the league table. However, it seems like he is Klopp's preferred option right now, with three other central defenders plus Jordan Henderson all injured.

Kabak earned a clean sheet against Sheffield United last weekend and put in a good display against Chelsea in mid-week - it was Liverpool's offensive issues that lost them the game. He is owned by only 0.4% of FPL managers, which makes him a great alternative option.

In GW27 Liverpool host Fulham at home, who are relegation-threatened and have struggled to find goals this season. They have finished games goalless 13 times this season, which suggests that Kabak can be a good defensive option this week and could be useful against Fulham.

Mbaye Diagne - West Brom (£6.0m)

West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne has started almost every match for the Baggies since arriving on-loan in January. In six games he has scored once and assisted twice, helping West Brom to hang on by a thread in this season's relegation battle.

Attacking returns in three of his six appearances shows that he has the quality to make an impact. West Brom are showing signs of improvement and almost secured a point against Everton earlier this week, but Diagne's goal was ruled offside by VAR. For £6.0m with 0.7% ownership, Diagne could be a valuable and cheap option going into GW27.

West Brom face Newcastle United next, which is a must-win game if they want to keep in touch with the teams above them. Newcastle have been poor defensively recently, conceding 9 goals in their last five games.

