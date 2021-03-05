Derby County news: Wayne Rooney issues positive injury update ahead of Coventry clash

After suffering a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City earlier this week, Derby County will be determined to get back on track tomorrow when they head to St Andrew's to face Coventry City.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Rams could potentially move nine points clear of the relegation zone if they secure a sixth away win of the season.

Having opted to rest several players for the club's trip to Wales, it will be intriguing to see what side manager Wayne Rooney selects on Saturday given the nature of Derby's performance against Cardiff.

Whereas the likes of Max Bird and Colin Kazim-Richards could feature in the club's showdown with Coventry after being rotated in midweek, Tom Lawrence will be forced to watch on from the sidelines once again.

However, Rooney has revealed that the winger has stepped up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury that he suffered in December and may be in line to make a return to first-team action after the international break.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph ahead of his side's clash with Coventry about Lawrence, the Rams boss said: "He will probably be there or thereabouts in terms of being available for selection around that time.

"After the international break he should be fit and available to play."

Rooney later added: "I think he is probably a couple of weeks away from being involved in any games."

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Derby who have had to adjust to playing without Lawrence, who has been a key player for the club in recent seasons.

Whilst he has yet to open his account in terms of goals this season despite making 13 league appearances, the Wales international has illustrated in the past that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

During his career, Lawrence has netted 36 goals and provided 33 assists in the second-tier and thus will be confident in his ability when he eventually makes his return to full fitness in the near future.

Given that the Rams are yet to retain their Championship status for another year, they may need to look to Lawrence for inspiration in the closing months of the season if they are to avoid a relegation dogfight.

News Now - Sport News