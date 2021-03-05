Fantasy Football: Five crucial picks for your FPL team in GW27

GW27 is expected to bring fans lots of action after a manic DGW26.

There is a double game week for Manchester City and Southampton as well as favourable fixtures for the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Leicester this weekend.

Ahead of GW27, we have selected five key players that could benefit your FPL team and earn you lots of FPL points in the process.

Will you be considering any of these players before Saturday's deadline?

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (£11.1m)

Harry Kane is one of the top picks for GW27, having recorded a massive 14 goals and 11 assists this season, and he scored in their 4-0 win over Burnley to make it two goals in his last five games.

He is playing a big role in this Spurs team, who have improved their form over the past couple of fixtures. Against Burnley and Fulham he took eight shots and created three key passes and is set to make another big impact in GW27.

Spurs face Crystal Palace (H), who have been struggling without the injured Wilfried Zaha but have now gone unbeaten in their last three matches.

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (£11.6m)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is a great option ahead of their double gameweek, having started 22 out of 27 games this season. Sterling now has three goals and an assist in his last six matches.

City are on an incredible run of form, winning 21 games in a row and have also extended their lead to 14 points at the top of the Premier League table. Sterling has been unfortunate not to have produced even more attacking returns recently, taking eight shots and making two key passes in his past two outings.

City will play Manchester United on Sunday, a side who have dipped in form - drawing each of their last three games in all competitions. They then face a Southampton team that hasn't won a league game in their past nine matches.

Richarlison - Everton (£7.9m)

Everton forward Richarlison has been in fine form for The Toffees over the last few gameweek's, helping his team experience a turnaround in form which has relaunched them into the top four race. They are now in 5th place, above West Ham and Liverpool.

The £7.9m striker has scored in four consecutive games, against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, taking it upon himself to score goals when Dominic Calvert-Lewin draws a blank.

Everton have a tough away game against Chelsea this weekend, who are still unbeaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel. Having said that, Richarlison is performing very well and there should definitely be chances for him to score in this fixture.

Matt Targett - Aston Villa (£5.0m)

After their clean sheet against Leeds United last weekend, Matt Target has become one of the highest-scoring defenders in FPL. He and Aston Villa have now kept 13 clean sheets this season, the second-highest in the Premier League.

Targett stands out amongst the rest of the Villa defenders because of his attacking qualities a well as defensive contributions. He has the most FPL assists out of any of their back four, and produces 0.8 key passes a game.

Aston Villa host Wolves in GW27, who have struggled offensively in recent weeks. They are averaging only one goal a game and have won just three of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Michail Antonio - West Ham United (£6.5m)

The 30-year-old has done a brilliant job leading the line for the Hammers this season, scoring seven goals, having made just 15 starts.

After returning from a hamstring injury, he has scored four goals and produced three assists in eight appearances. He has also scored back-to-back goals after netting against Man City last weekend and the forward continues to be a dominant threat for West Ham.

Antonio will face a defensively poor Leeds side on Monday, who have the joint second-worst defensive record in the league this term. West Ham need to win this game before embarking on a tough run of fixtures, and Antonio will be a key player for David Moyes once again in GW27.

News Now - Sport News