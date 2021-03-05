Celtic latest news: Awkward situation could be on the cards

What a summer Celtic have ahead of them.

Amid reports of a major overhaul at Parkhead, GIVEMESPORT were told earlier this week that the fallen Scottish champions would be keen on talking to Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill were he to express interest in moving back to Scotland.

Throw in the fact Peter Lawwell is due to leave at the end of the season too and there really does look to be a changing of the guard for Celtic over the coming weeks and months.

With that in mind, reports from The Athletic are interesting.

They suggest stalwart Scott Brown might have to take a pay cut if he was to get a new contract this summer. His current agreement expires at the end of the campaign and he has only started eighteen games out of the twenty-six he has been involved in.

One of the club's highest earners, the report hints at an awkward dynamic of potentially paying someone not regularly involved more than younger teammates who are much more involved in first-team proceedings.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

A really difficult situation for Celtic to be in at the moment,

Were a new manager appointed soon, at least they could make a decision in regards to Brown's future between now and the summer, but to potentially come in and have to manage such a difficult situation straight away will only add to the job they have to do.

With the report claiming Brown is excellent around younger players and is well-liked in the dressing room, perhaps the best thing to do is simply extend his contract by another year give the potential overhaul. If new players are going to settle in, having that kind of presence around the place could be a positive.

Awkward as it may be should he refuse to take a pay cut, they can at least begin the phasing out process from the start of next season and, hopefully, give one of their most successful ever captains a send-off in front of the fans.

