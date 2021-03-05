Tottenham transfer news: Hugo Lloris could be targeted by major club

For a number of Tottenham Hotspur players, what happens at the end of the season could be a huge series of events in their respective careers.

A £150m price tag has reportedly been slapped on Harry Kane's head as he faces a crucial juncture of deciding whether or not Spurs is the best place for him to win major trophies, while Dele Alli has been strongly linked with a move to re-join former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain after falling out of the first-team picture of late.

According to Dean Jones, Alli is not the only man attracting keen eyes from the French capital.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that PSG are likely to target a move for Hugo Lloris as they look to strengthen their options between the sticks.

"PSG are the lookout for a new goalkeeper," he said while discussing the future of the Chelsea-linked Gianluigi Donnarumma from the 8.24 mark onwards.

"Hugo Lloris is somebody that it seems like they're going to go after."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

At 34 and with just over a year left on his current contract, it would be interesting to see what Spurs would do should an offer come in for the 2018 World Cup winner.

With finances previously reported to have been tight by way of playing in front of an empty stadium, having the chance to bank some money for him might be a tempting prospect, even if Jose Mourinho has backed the Frenchman.

Amid links with a move for Burnley's Nick Pope, who has made the second-most saves in the Premier League this season (via FBRef) and is six years the Spurs ace's junior, this summer could be a natural time to end Lloris' nine-year association with the club.

If PSG put together an acceptable offer for him, which could potentially be put towards a move for Pope, then Spurs might be wise to take it given the current landscape.

