Blackburn Rovers news: Club willing to let key man depart this summer

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City last weekend, Blackburn Rovers would have been aiming to bounce back in their midweek clash with Reading.

However, the Blue and Whites' poor form continued on Tuesday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reading.

As a result of this latest setback, Blackburn squandered the opportunity to leapfrog fellow Lancashire-based side Preston North End in the second-tier standings.

Despite currently being eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, Rovers will need to be wary of the possibility of being dragged into a potential dogfight in the coming weeks as they have failed to win any of their last seven league games.

However, regardless of what division Tony Mowbray's side find themselves in next season, they may have to wave goodbye to one of their key players this summer.

According to FootballLeagueWorld, Blackburn are reportedly willing to accept under £20m for forward Adam Armstrong who is thought to be the subject of interest from West Ham United and Newcastle United.

A potential move by the Magpies, who sold the 24-year-old to Rovers in 2018, may depend on whether they are able to avoid relegation from the Premier League in May.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Rovers are indeed willing to listen to offers for Armstrong during the upcoming transfer window, it is imperative that they line up a potential replacement for the forward as a failure to do so may lead to a season of turmoil at Ewood Park.

One of Blackburn's star performers during the current campaign, the former Newcastle man has netted an impressive total of19 goals in the Championship and is currently averaging an average WhoScored match rating of 7.02.

Although this summer represents a good opportunity to seal a sizeable fee for the forward due to the fact that his contract runs out in 2022, Rovers ought to make reference to the money paid for former Championship striker Ollie Watkins before committing to a potential sale.

By securing a figure close to the £28m Aston Villa paid for Watkins last September, Blackburn could potentially use the money to re-invest wisely ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

