Leeds latest news: Club don't want to imagine life without Marcelo Bielsa

The connection Marcelo Bielsa has with Leeds United looks to be a deep and emotional one.

With murals dedicated to the Argentine enigma up around the city after he finally took them back to the Premier League, they are a team moulded in his image who have been a breath of fresh air this season.

While his contract is up at the end of the campaign, there has been little noise suggesting he could actually up sticks and leave Elland Road, with journalist Dean Jones recently sharing a touch more insight into his situation.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that those behind the scenes at Elland Road still can't actually believe they've got such a celebrated figure in charge.

"If Bielsa tells them this afternoon that he's ready to stay, they'll shake hands within seconds," he said from the 20:18 mark onwards.

"They don't want to imagine life without him.

"To be honest, they still can't believe they've got him, let alone that they could keep him."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Bielsa's impact has been a deep one at Leeds United.

As Jonathan Wilson pointed out on the Football Weekly Podcast back in December, the Argentine's charm is that he develops a connection with a club and its supporters, rather than the trophies he's likely to win along the way.

With him in tow and new investment coming in, there is a chance for him to build something long-term at Elland Road with a team who seem to be in awe of having him there.

For what Leeds need at the moment - establishing themselves as a Premier League side with a unique identity - Bielsa has proven to be absolutely perfect. Indeed, for that reason alone, Leeds are right to be ready to offer him an extension whenever he wants, even if that's not exactly an ideal situation when it comes to forward planning.

Bielsa and Leeds United are simply better together.

