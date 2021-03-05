Mason Mount has attracted plenty of plaudits following his sublime performance against Liverpool on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old has been the centre of attention after Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool, as his 42nd-minute strike secured the three points for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Receiving the ball on the left flank, Mount cut inside and converted into the bottom right-hand corner to fire Chelsea into the top four.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour praised the 13-cap Englishman on social media, tweeting: “Brilliant goal @masonmount_10”.

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong was next to show his support for the Chelsea man.

“Mount, take a bow son! England is in good hands with all of these future stars.”

Lastly, the 22-year-old’s footballing buddy Declan Rice got in on the action and shared a few kind words.

“I don’t want to hear no more negativity on @masonmount_10 name again. Proving everyone wrong week in, week out.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Across 26 league appearances, Mount has had eight goal contributions this season, and the 22-year-old has really begun to show his elite quality in recent weeks.

When Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties at the end of January, it wasn't clear how that would affect Mount's long-term prospects at Stamford Bridge.

In Tuchel’s first game at the helm, he dropped the midfielder to the bench, making just a seven-minute cameo in a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Since then, Mount has gained the manager’s trust and has gone on to start eight of Chelsea’s last nine games.

Furthermore, he’s recorded four goal involvements since Tuchel’s appointment and is developing into one of the best young players in Europe.

For his performances this season, WhoScored have provided Mount with an average rating of 7.36. To put this into perspective, the only under-23 players who have achieved a higher rating in Europe’s top-five leagues (while meeting a certain appearances threshold) are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jadon Sancho.

Still at the dawn of his career, it appears Mount has a very bright future ahead of him.

