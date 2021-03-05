Leeds United transfer news: Investment could be used on Premier League swoop

With relegation fears having rarely troubled Leeds United upon their return to the Premier League, everyone involved at the club can look towards what seems like a hugely exciting future.

Back in the big time and thriving rather than just merely surviving, the recent investment from the San Francisco 49ers could help the Yorkshire giants bring in more exciting players over the course of the summer, adding to the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

Indeed, speaking on yesterday's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Dean Jones revealed part of the new investment would be directed towards one Premier League player in particular.

Discussing Leeds' interest in Wolves star Adama Traore, Jones spoke of how they had been tracking him for a while and planned to use the added resource to try and bring the Spanish international to Elland Road.

"Yeah, 100%," he said from the 21:30 mark when asked about the new investment going towards the potential move.

"Adama is somebody that they've had their eye on since the start of the season pretty much.

"Part of this new investment is definitely - what they have in their mind - going towards a deal for him."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Traore isn't exactly enjoying a vintage campaign at Molineux this season, his four goals and nine assists last time out did speak to a player finally capable of adding end product to his obvious physical attributes at the top level.

Even in a difficult season for him individually, he's still averaging more dribbles per game (4.2, via WhoScored) than anyone in Leeds' squad, which could help them in transition.

Indeed, while Marcelo Bielsa's outfit have proven anything but a side who sit deep and look to hit teams on the counter, they do look to win the ball back high up the pitch and break from there.

With that in mind, having someone capable of carrying the ball so many progressive yards per game (averaging 2.98 carries in the opposition final third per game via FBRef, again more than any regular starter in Leeds' squad) will surely be helpful, as well as give Bielsa more options going forward.

News Now - Sport News