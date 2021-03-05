Liverpool correspondent James Pearce was left bemused by Jurgen Klopp's decision-making on Thursday night as the Reds lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea.

It was the side's fifth consecutive top-flight defeat at Anfield, the first time this has happened in the club's history.

Mason Mount's goal sealed victory for the Blues, and Liverpool rarely looked like getting back into the contest.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah was substituted just after the hour mark along with Curtis Jones, much to Pearce's surprise, who admitted that Klopp's changes did not go to plan.

In The Athletic's discussion thread, he wrote: "No spark, no creativity and some strange substitutions from Klopp.

"The subs just didn't work out."

Klopp opted to bring on James Milner in the closing minutes to replace Thiago, leaving Naby Keita unused.

Pearce admitted that he struggled to comprehend the thinking behind that switch. When asked if he believed Keita would have been a better option from the bench, he said: "Yes, Keita would have been. Very odd decision. The subs didn't improve LFC tonight.

"Keita was fit and available. I just didn’t understand that sub," he added.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Taking off Salah was a bold move by Klopp. It did not pay off.

Whilst the Egyptian forward was not enjoying his best game, he is still the league's top scorer with 17 goals this season. When he went off, it was difficult to see where a potential equaliser was going to come from.

The Liverpool manager was not helped by his substitutes failing to make an impact from the bench. None of the team's three replacements produced a key pass or registered a shot on goal once they were introduced.

Indeed, the hosts managed just one shot on target in the whole game, as a disgruntled Salah watched the final minutes from the touchline.

This season has highlighted the side's lack of strength in depth. The defending champions have been unable to cope with a lengthy injury list, and Thursday's match provided further evidence that Liverpool require new signings in the summer if they are to become a force once more.

