Derby County news: Early team news emerges for Coventry City showdown

Having suffered a 4-0 defeat in their clash with Cardiff City earlier this week, it will be intriguing to see whether Derby County can bounce back against Coventry City tomorrow.

The Rams, who are currently six points clear of the Championship relegation zone, will be looking to extend this particular advantage when they head to St Andrew's.

Whilst Derby have picked up two victories in their last five league matches, Coventry's only success within the same time period came against high-flying Brentford last month.

After opting to rotate his side in midweek, Rams manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that one of the club's January transfer window signings will be making a return to action.

With Championship sides only being allowed to name five loan players in their match-day squad, Patrick Roberts was left out of his side's trip to Cardiff due to the inclusion of Beni Baningime, Matt Clarke, Teden Mengi, George Edmundson and Lee Gregory.

Since joining Derby on a short-term deal from Manchester City earlier this year, Roberts has made four appearances for the club in the second-tier.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph ahead of the fixture about the winger, Rooney said: "That's something we need to look at (each game) having six loan players.

"The game before Teden Mengi missed out, the game before that it was Beni.

"I felt Patrick would benefit more from having a full week's training and getting him up to speed to come in than sitting on the bench against Cardiff and maybe coming on for 20 minutes.

"He will be involved on Saturday."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite failing to register a goal or an assist during his spell at Middlesbrough earlier this season, Roberts will be determined to prove that he is good enough to compete at this particular level.

Therefore, if the winger is given an opportunity to shine by Rooney, it is imperative that he illustrates his undoubted talent by helping Derby secure a positive result away from home.

By delivering a promising display, Roberts could earn his manager's trust which in turn may result in him potentially featuring on a regular basis between now and the end of the season.

Now at a critical stage in his career in terms of development, the 23-year-old's displays could attract potential suitors this summer who can offer him first-team football which currently isn't an option at the Etihad Stadium.

