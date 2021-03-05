Nottingham Forest news: Midfielder set to make his return for Watford showdown

After suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town earlier this week, Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back on track by delivering an encouraging performance against Watford tomorrow.

The Reds, who are currently 16th in the Championship standings, could extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to 11 points by picking up a victory at Vicarage Road.

Despite illustrating some fleeting signs of promise in their clash with Luton, a failure to convert their chances ultimately cost Forest as Nathan Jones' side snatched victory in the second-half when Ryan Tunnicliffe netted the winner.

Set to face a Watford outfit who have won four of their last five league games, the Reds will have to be at their very best this weekend in order to secure a positive result.

Whilst Forest will be without Lewis Grabban, Harry Arter and Scott McKenna for this fixture due to their respective injuries, they may be boosted by the return of Ryan Yates.

After missing the last two games due to an issue with his calf, the midfielder has now made a full recovery and will be available for selection tomorrow.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post ahead of the fixture about the aforementioned quartet, Forest manager Chris Hughton said: "Lewis Grabban isn't quite there yet.

"The good thing is Harry Arter is back in training and so is Scott McKenna.

"Ryan is fine and available.

"Realistically, Harry and Scott are probably still a couple of weeks away because they've both been out for a period of time."

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could potentially be a significant boost for Forest if Yates can replicate the level of performance that he was illustrating before his recent injury.

A stand-out performer during the Reds' 1-0 victory over Rotherham United last month, the midfielder netted the winner for his side and achieved a WhoScored match rating of 7.68.

Providing that he is able to learn from Hughton's guidance in the coming months, there is no reason why Yates cannot make considerable strides in terms of his development.

By helping his side retain their second-tier status for another year, Yates could emerge as a mainstay in Forest's starting eleven during the 2021/22 campaign having featured on 26 occasions this season.

News Now - Sport News