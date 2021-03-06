Manchester City are well on their way to winning back the Premier League title.

The Citizens have built up a seemingly insurmountable lead at the top of the table.

While their title rivals are faltering, City just keep racking up win-after-win.

A big reason for their success is, of course, their spending power.

Man City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have backed Pep Guardiola in the transfer market in the past few years.

Their spending power means they are able to pay their players pretty much whatever they want.

City's player wages for the 2020/21 season are available to view on Spotrac and the numbers are crazy.

You can view what their first-team players are paid below:

23. Eric Garcia - £14,423-per-week

22. Oleksandr Zinchenko - £20,000-per-week

=20. Scott Carson - £25,000-per-week

=20 Phil Foden - £25,000-per-week (per the Mirror)

19. Zack Steffen - £46,000-per-week

18. Ferran Torres - £46,154-per-week

17. Ederson Moraes - £65,000-per-week

16. Joao Cancelo - £80,000-per-week

=14. Benjamin Mendy - £90,000-per-week

=14. Gabriel Jesus - £90,000-per-week

13. Nathan Ake - £92,308-per-week

12. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

11. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

10. Ruben Dias - £115,385-per-week

=8. Riyad Mahrez - £120,000-per-week

-8. Aymeric Laporte - £120,000-per-week

7. Rodri - £121,154-per-week

6. Ilkay Gundogan - £140,000-per-week

=4. Bernardo Silva - £150,000-per-week

=4. Fernandinho - £150,000-per-week

3. Sergio Aguero - £230,135-per-week

2. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

1. Kevin De Bruyne - £350,000-per-week





































Those numbers are crazy.

When you see Man City's wage bill, it isn't overly surprising that they are so far ahead at the top of the Premier League table.

De Bruyne leads the way, earning a whopping £350,000-per-week.

Sterling earns just less, while Silva, Fernandinho and Aguero all earn £150,000-per-week or more.

In total, 12 of Man City's squad earn over £100,000-per-week, which is ridiculous.

There are a few players that can be considered underpaid, though.

Cancelo has been putting in some astonishing performances and is now one of the best full-backs in the world.

But, he 'only' earns £80,000-per-week. Given his recent displays, it's surprising that he's not one of those earning six figures per-week.

Ederson is one of the world's best goalkeepers but only earns £65,000-per-week, while Foden earns £25,000.

The Englishman is in line for a contract extension, though, with the Mirror among the outlets reporting that he is set to sign a new £75,000-per-week contract.

