Christian could be the WWE Hall of Fame worthy star signing for AEW this weekend

AEW have teased signing a huge 'Hall of Fame worthy star' this weekend.

Paul Wight (formally known in WWE as the Big Show) first made the announcement during his Dynamite debut and Tony Khan has since backed up the claim.

"Paul Wight told you that you’re not going to be the only one with the scoops around here anymore, and he’s gonna break some scoops too," the President of AEW revealed on the Unrestricted podcast.

"He told the world, and it’s true that there’s going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he’s coming here, and it’s absolutely true what Paul said.

"This Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view.

"Paul’s talking about a big surprise, and that’s no joke. What he said to you I can confirm is true."

Pretty exciting, right? Well, as you can imagine, the wrestling world has been frantically speculating about who that signing could be.

Many expect them to be a former WWE star with a Hall of Fame-worthy career, with CM Punk and Kurt Angle suggested by many.

But according to WrestlingInc, it could instead be Christian.

The website reveals that, despite what many thought, 'Captain Charisma' was never under contract with WWE and instead was working under a deal with FOX when he made his Royal Rumble appearance.

He is now reportedly a free agent after that deal expired and even though the company were interested in signing him, the talks fell through.

WrestlingInc now confirm that Christian signing with AEW is a real possibility. He is certainly a star with a 'Hall of Fame-worthy career' but of course, we will just have to wait and see what happens at the Revolution PPV this Sunday.

News Now - Sport News