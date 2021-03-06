The 2020/21 season has been a tough one for West Brom, with the Baggies stuck in the bottom three for most of the campaign.

However, February offered the side some hope that they can still avoid dropping straight back down to the Championship.

Sam Allardyce's men finished the month with a three-match unbeaten run, which included consecutive clean sheets against Burnley and Brighton.

Key to their success in keeping the opposition at bay in recent weeks has been goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 27-year-old made 20 saves throughout the month, taking his total for the season to 104, more than any other shot-stopper in the division.

This begs the question: should the uncapped Baggies No.1 be under consideration for a place in Gareth Southgate's Euros squad?

Based on previous selections, it appears clear that the England manager has his three favoured options for now - Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.

Yet it is debatable as to whether the former two should be guaranteed their places at the tournament this summer.

Pickford has kept just two more clean sheets than Johnstone in the Premier League this season, despite playing in a team battling for a European spot. He has also made two errors leading to goals, whilst Johnstone is yet to make any.

Meanwhile, Henderson may be plying his trade at Manchester United these days, but he has made just four top-flight appearances this term, some way below the 25 managed by Johnstone.

He's due to be handed a run in the United side as David de Gea handles a personal matter, but even if he plays every game for the rest of the season, he still won't make as many appearances as Johnstone has already.



Sheer number of appearances aren't the be all and end all, but solid form over a longer period surely has to count in Johnstone's favour.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

With the Euros creeping ever nearer, Southgate could be faced with a goalkeeping dilemma. If Johnstone can maintain his February form over the next few months, he is going to be difficult to ignore.

At GIVEMESPORT, we certainly aren't ignoring him, and Johnstone has earned himself a nomination for February's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.



You can vote for him at the bottom of this article or by visiting https://fan-awards.com/.

News Now - Sport News