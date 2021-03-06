Erling Haaland looks set to be at the top of world football for the next decade.

The Norwegian forward has been quite incredible since bursting onto the scene at Red Bull Salzburg.

Now 20, Haaland has already notched an incredible 43 goals in 45 games for Borussia Dortmund.

It seems only a matter of time until he joins one of the world's biggest clubs.

Being good at football runs in Haaland's family.

His father, Alf-Inge, was capped 34 times by his country and represented Man City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

And it turns out his younger cousin is also extremely talented with the ball at his feet.

Albert Braut Tjåland, 17, is starting to make a name for himself with some impressive performances for Molde U19s.

Tjåland, a tall striker with a striking resemblance to the Dortmund star, scored 40 goals in 31 games at youth level for Bryne.

That earned him a move to Molde last season. And, the move has been successful so far.

The youngster is yet to play for the first-team but it seems only a matter of time given his incredible form for Molde's youth teams.

According to Marca, Tjåland has scored a ridiculous 64 goals in 37 games since joining.

That is, despite the fact, he only turned 17 years old last month.

Very little footage is available of him in action but there is this cracker that he scored last summer...

It seems we could genuinely see Tjåland and Haaland lining up together up top for Norway in the future...

Tjåland revealed he asked his cousin about Molde before he joined them last summer.

"I chose Molde because they have very good facilities," he told VG, per the Daily Mail. "They received me very well, were interested in me and had good plans for me.

"I look forward to my time in Molde. It is a very nice place where I can develop.

"I talked to him [Haaland]. He said it was a good place to develop but I made the choice myself."

