West Ham are keen on signing Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

In his maiden campaign in England, the French shot-stopper has missed just one league match through illness.

He has kept eight top-flight clean sheets, and made 95 saves this season - a number only bettered by West Brom's Sam Johnstone.

His performances have impressed former Premier League goalkeeper David James, who revealed back in January that he admires Meslier's "aggressive" approach between the sticks, while admitting such a style does have its drawbacks.

As quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post, he said on Sky Sports: "There are certain goalkeepers in the Premier League, Edouard Mendy and Meslier especially, when you see what they do, they’re aggressive.

"There’s a style to them which I define as raw – possibly not over-coached, if that sounds right. Unfortunately for them, there is a downside to this. Through experience I’ve been there.

"When you are slightly different in your approach or style, there will be mistakes, and because of that difference, it’s too easy for people to jump on the bandwagon and say you’re having a bad time."

James does not appear to be the only one taking note of Meslier's displays. The Irons have identified the youngster as a possible replacement for Lukasz Fabianski, whose £65,000-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Fabianski has made 89 appearances for the Hammers since 2018 but is yet to agree a new deal with the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

West Ham have a big decision to make this summer as they weigh up their goalkeeping options.

Fabianski's future "remains unresolved" for the moment, although the Irons do have a one-year option on the player as part of his current deal.

The Polish international has rarely let the side down in his three years in East London but he does turn 36 next month.

Bringing in Meslier though would in effect end the conundrum of deciding whether to trigger Fabianski's contract extension, or go one step further and agree a longer contract with an ageing player.

If they do decide to go down that route, Meslier represents a suitable replacement. Having only turned 21 earlier this week, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Despite his youthfulness, Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper has looked at home in the Premier League this term.

While he has made two errors leading to goals in 2020/21, indicating that he still has improvements to make, the youngster has shown more than enough this season to suggest that he can hold his own in England's top division for years to come.

