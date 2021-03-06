At the start of February, Manchester City held a six-point lead in the title race. They still had work to do to secure their third championship in four seasons.

By the end of the month, they had doubled their advantage. Pep Guardiola's men won all five of their league games across this period, to edge nearer to reclaiming the title from Liverpool this May.

At the heart of their success was Raheem Sterling. The 26-year-old registered four goal contributions in five appearances, and was handed the captain's armband for two of City's matches.

His highlight of the month came at his former club, when City travelled to Merseyside in early February. The league leaders produced a scintillating second half display to see off Jurgen Klopp's side 4-1, with Sterling getting on the scoresheet for the first time at Anfield since leaving the Reds in 2015.

The England international - who Transfermarkt value at £99m - had previously failed to record a single goal contribution when visiting his former employers, and had appeared to allow Liverpool's supporters to get to him in the past.

That certainly seemed to be the case in the 2019/20 season, when Sterling became embroiled in an on-pitch scuffle with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The animosity between the pair continued into the following day, leading to a physical confrontation when they met up for international duty.

However, with no crowd present on this occasion, Sterling was in devastating form. He was awarded a 9.20 game rating by Whoscored after completing five dribbles, making two key passes and registering two tackles and two interceptions.

Whether embittered Reds fans would have made a difference remains a legitimate question, but the diminutive forward did not seem to care on the day as he caused havoc all afternoon.

Following this performance, he went from strength to strength for the rest of the month, providing an assist against Tottenham before scoring the winning goal against Arsenal a week later.

City remain in all four major competitions this term, and have the potential to do something very special. If they are to pull off an unprecedented quadruple, it appears likely that Sterling will have a major role to play.

He has undeniably played a significant role already, and that has earned Sterling a nomination for February's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

News Now - Sport News



