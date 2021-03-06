A wrestling fan has allegedly got their hands on one of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s tailored suit jackets. Reddit user XxSpruceMoosexX purchased the item of clothing for $45 after finding it in a Florida thrift store.

The jacket was designed by Italian designer Ermenegildo Zegna and was bought by McMahon from Richard’s in Greenwich, a luxury clothing boutique. Its retail value is over $2000 and could even be as high as $8000.

The fan took to the social new platform and posted this about his discovery:

“I think it’s the same jacket he’s wearing in that photo. For reference I’m 5’11, 185 and I look like a child in it. Just sharing because it’s one of the cooler thrift store finds I’ve had. Happy hunting.

"$45 I paid lol funny enough I found Steve Harvey’s suit a few months back. Much cheaper quality than Vince haha.

"I wish it fit! This is a custom made piece that was originally a 64 L. For reference I’m usually a very slim 52R or a 50R. The chest is absolutely massive and the shoulders are very padded.

"I need to a eat a ton of Wheaties to fill this out. Hey sorry don’t want to say exactly where but Florida, thrift store and it was $45.”

Lets just take a minute to think how big a 64 L is. WWE’s boss must be ripped if he’s wearing a jacket that big.

In a celebratory episode of Triple H’s career on April 24 last year, Vince appeared on the show in the jacket, cutting a promo after The Game and long-time friend Shawn Michaels did a segment in the ring.

The episode was to celebrate 25 years of Triple H, he and McMahon have had some intense matches over the years - most recently in 2007 - when Vince won via disqualification.

Now that's a pretty impressive thrift shop find from one eagle-eyed WWE fan!

