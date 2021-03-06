It seems we will have to wait a little bit longer for the fight that we have all been waiting for.

Tyson Fury’s blockbuster undisputed heavyweight clash with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua is rumoured to be looking at a date in July.

This week after months of negotiations, promotor Bob Arum indicated that all outstanding issues have been agreed and the fight is set to happen this summer.

A large part of the two-fight deal was agreed last summer but appears this week has finally been the breakthrough in terms of getting the mega fight agreed.

Arum told The Daily Mirror:

"We're nearly there. As far as I can ascertain, there are no issues separating the two sides. There has been consensus agreement in all issues.

"We hope very shortly that the fight will be signed. Then we will pick the site and we’ll be up and running.

"I'm looking towards late June or early July for the actual fight to take place."

Given that all UK Government’s Covid restrictions are due to end on the 21st June, there still might be a small possibility that the fight takes place in the UK, which would be a huge boon for fans.

According to The Mirror, the fight is set to take place on either June 26 or July 3, with Saudi Arabia still the favourite to host the potential £200 million showdown.

The Top Rank chief confirmed when talking to IFL TV that all outstanding issues for the mega fight had been ironed out.

“Yeah as far as I am concerned. I’ve been working on it; all the points have been agreed to.

“That’s what each side has said. Now, we are scrambling around to get the thing signed and everything. But I can say clearly, based on my view on everything, that there are no more issues.”

Joshua speaking last weekend to a JD Sports live stream gave fans an update on negotiations.

The unified champion has been wanting to settle the score with Fury for a long time and decide in the ring who the undisputed best heavyweight in the world is.

“June should be the date. Trust me. For the fans, for the people that have been calling it on for many, many months.

“Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. UK stand up. And to the world – we’re bringing it.

“I can’t wait. Undisputed.”

As expected, legal issues and NDA’s mean that the fight has not yet been announced but it is hoped that we will finally get confirmation on the fight we have all been waiting before the end of this month.

