Oleksander Usyk is known to boxing fans for his outlandish style and his amusing social media videos.

The Ukrainian enjoys teasing clips of his life and his training regimes in the run up to fights.

He is currently training for an expected bout with Briton, Joe Joyce which is set to go ahead later this year.

Usyk recently made the move up to heavyweight and beat Derek Chisora comfortably in his last bout.

He is currently the WBO mandatory challenger and could face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

He has been ordered to face Brit Joe Joyce for the WBO ‘interim’ belt, while the undisputed fight takes place.

To be deemed an ‘undisputed’ fight, all four belts of the main governing bodies – the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – must be on the line.

Usyk as the mandatory challenger has been insisting that he must either get to fight AJ next or the Briton must vacate his belt.

However, to make sure that AJ v Fury are fighting for the undisputed title – it appears a solution has been found with the fight with Joyce ordered for an ‘interim’ belt.

As is infuriatingly the case with the sport of boxing, politics and wrangling amongst the different bodies has meant strange solutions, and meaningless belts have been created to keep everyone happy.

If Usyk v Joyce does take place for the ‘interim’ title, it is expected that the winner will then be upgraded to full champion and will eventually fight the winner of AJ v Fury.

Usyk recently shared a video of him sparring two fighters, he pulled off an audacious ‘double punch’ in which he tried to hit both at the same time.

In the humorous clip, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion moved around with the two smaller fighters.

None of the trio appears to be taking the session too seriously and it appeared to be a bit of a fun move around rather than a significant sparring session.

Usyk’s ‘double punch’ managed to connect with one of his sparring partners but missed the connection with other.

Assuming Usyk vs Joyce does take place for an ‘interim’ belt, it will almost certainly see the winner upgraded to become the full champion.

AJ and Fury plan to fight twice this year, and thus the first meeting is likely to crown an undisputed champion before the winner being forced to vacate the WBO title before the rematch between the two.

The winner will then fight Usyk or Joyce to crown the undisputed champion…again.

