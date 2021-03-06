Wrestling star Matt Cardona - formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE - has revealed an interesting backstage story about The Undertaker scolding him and Curt Hawkins during an international tour.

The Phenom - very much the locker room leader at the time - called out the pair for using their phones whilst watching a Triple H match with the rest of the roster backstage.

Cardona explained that 'Taker saw it as a sign of disrespect that they weren't paying full attention to the match and forced them to apologise to The Game afterwards.

Speaking on the MC! True Long Island Story podcast, Matt revealed:

"It was overseas, we were in Mexico. I believe the main event was Vladimir Kozlov vs Triple H. It’s like the last night of the tour, so how many times have I seen this match? All the boys are sitting, watching the monitor and Hawkins and I are on our phone.

"Hawkins claimed he was just checking the time in this exact instance. The Undertaker gives the ‘Undertaker head snap’. Basically, you know, ‘disrespectful for being on your phone bla bla’, and he’s pretty pissed. I’m like ‘okay, this is The Undertaker, locker room leader, pissed!'"

Cardona revealed that Mark Henry then told the pair to apologise to The Undertaker, so that's what they did.

"Mark Henry pulls us aside, he says ‘Go up to Taker, you need to apologise’ and I’m like ‘okay, you’re absolutely right’, so Hawkins and I pull him aside, we apologise and he’s super cool about it.

"He’s super cool because we were really respectful, but he’s like ‘you really need to apologise to the guys in the main event’, so I’m like ‘okay so we’ll apologise to Vladimir Kozlov’, I don’t even know if we did."

The story gets even more interesting when Cardona explained how Triple H reacted to the apology and suggested the moment 'didn't do them any favours' in WWE.

"So Triple H, I’ll never forget, he’s in like a private dressing room and we’re like ‘excuse me, Triple H? we were on our cell phones during your match, we’re very sorry, it was disrespectful’ or whatever we said.

"He played it off like he didn’t care but I was like ‘oh man’. This happened when The Edgeheads were not with Edge anymore, it was like the beginning of the end, so I’m not sure that did us any favours."

Yep, it sounds like Cardona and Hawkins felt the full wrath of The Undertaker that night, learning about how much pull the locker room leader in WWE really has.

News Now - Sport News