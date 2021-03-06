It seems crazy to be asking this but: Do Liverpool need a rebuild?

Jurgen Klopp’s side strolled to the Premier League title last season, picking up a ridiculous 99 points in the process.

This time around, they’re facing an almighty battle just to qualify for the Champions League.

They’ve lost five in a row at Anfield and could potentially fall to ninth in the league table if Aston Villa and Tottenham below them win their games in hand.

It’s a squad that is full of talent but one that’s been together for several years now. And they’re not getting any younger.

Next season, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be 29, while Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino will be 30. Thiago and Jordan Henderson will also turn 31.

After several conservative transfer windows under Klopp, is it time for Liverpool to spend big?

Kylian Mbappe, anyone?

Failure to qualify for the Champions League will surely end any extremely faint dreams of Liverpool signing the Paris Saint-Germain star.

But tell that to Liverpool fans. Or one Liverpool fan in particular.

That’s because James Smith has created a fundraiser to ‘Get Mbappe to Liverpool.’

The target is £250 million - a figure that may be enough to sign the Frenchman. At the time of writing, they've raised £295 with one person donating £200! Almost there, lads…

James writes: “LET'S GET MBAPPE TO LIVERPOOL.

As Liverpool do not have the funds to attempt such a bid, we thought we would take it upon ourselves to raise the cash from all fans around the world. Let’s shock the footballing world.

There are roughly 100m Liverpool FC fans on a global basis. If all fans donated we would only need to donate £2.50 each in order to raise enough to talk to Kylian.

Let’s band together to create the first ever, and largest ever, fan-raised football transfer fee and facilitate the largest transfer of all time.

Let’s make history.”

But it’s all a bit of fun and games because he adds: “[If we fail in our aim to raise £250m, all proceeds raised will go to the LFC Foundation].”

Nicely done, James.

