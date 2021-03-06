There does not seem to be a day that goes past without some drama in the world of Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, UFC favourite Nate Diaz has hit back at Conor McGregor in a full-blown tirade, where Diaz claimed that McGregor was on the spoilt side when it comes to organizing a rematch.

McGregor tweeted, 'Done it all, still here', referencing a tweet that talked about the Irishman’s famous rise in 2016 from featherweight to welterweight.

Diaz responded in some fashion:

"I f***ed you up and u never got it back, but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little b**** would I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil b**** also f*** u both."

What Diaz was alluding to was the famous victory he claimed over McGregor before the Irishman won in the rematch, the result of which Diaz still refutes.

Diaz also slammed how easily and quickly McGregor was able to call for a rematch with Dustin Porier, whom McGregor lost to in January earlier this year.

Diaz has not fought since November 2019, where he is expecting a grudge match against Porier once the American has taken on McGregor, which looks set to take place during the summer.

Diaz spoke to ESPN about his plans for 2021 and about the possibility of a rematch against McGregor:

“I’m sure we probably will fight, one day eventually too.

“But at the time right now — it’s not the time. You’ve been finished off left and right, you know, I’m going to have to get finished a few times before we fight again.

"When the time is right the time is right. But I think now's the time for bigger, better stuff to go on — different stuff."

So it looks like the trilogy which everyone wants doesn’t look like it’s going to happen… There’s always next year!

