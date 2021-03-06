Rangers are on the brink.

After watching Old Firm rivals Celtic win the SPFL for the last nine seasons, it’s finally their turn.

Steven Gerrard has led the Gers to an unassailable 28 point lead at the top of the table with 27 wins and four draws from their 31 matches.

And this weekend could be the weekend.

Rangers need four points to guarantee glory and they host St. Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

Claim all three points and all eyes will be on Celtic’s trip to Dundee United on Sunday, where they would need all three points.

So, Rangers can’t win it today. But try telling that to the fans who have waited 10 years for that moment.

On Saturday morning hours before kick-off, they gathered outside the stadium to create incredible scenes with flares, pyro, flags and drums.

While gathering in large numbers during a pandemic isn’t encouraged, it did serve a reminder of just how much we miss fans and during moments like this.

Then, when Gerrard arrived in his Range Rover, he received a hero’s reception.

Take a look:

Brilliant.

Earlier this week, Gerrard was asked about the prospect of his side winning the title this weekend. However, the Liverpool legend insisted that as long as it happens, he doesn’t care when or how it comes about.

"Fans are entitled to think what they want. People will want it to happen for their own satisfaction," said Gerrard.

"For me it's about becoming champions as quick as we can in any way we can do that.

"The important thing as a group is to just keeping winning football matches and it will happen when it happens.

"I totally respect that some fans might want to win it this way or that way - but I don't think anyone will complain when we get this over the line.

"The important thing is to get that trophy back, get 55, knock all the 54s off the walls - that's the main thing for me, adding to the wonderful history of this club.

"If it happens on Sunday in April or May, I don't care so long as it happens."

