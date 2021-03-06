Bobby Lashley recently captured his first WWE Championship on RAW this past Monday, beating The Miz in three minutes.

With Lashley now holding RAW’s main title, just a month before WWE's biggest pay-per-view WrestleMania, who could face The All Mighty for the belt at “The Show of Shows?”

Here are five dream opponents for Bobby at WrestleMania 27.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber last month, following a beatdown from Lashley, which led to The Miz cashing in his Money in The Bank, hitting McIntyre with a Skull-Crushing Finale and pinning Drew to win the title.

The Scottish Psychopath made it known on RAW Talk this past week that he has his sights set on being in the main event of WrestleMania this year and a match with The All Mighty could very well be on the cards.

We saw Drew face Bobby for the WWE Championship at Backlash last year when The Scottish Psychopath successfully defended the belt.

Given their past and McIntyre surely wanting to seek revenge on Lashley for attacking him after his chamber match, the pair going head-to-head at Mania surely seems obvious?

Keith Lee

The original man to face both Bobby and Riddle in the triple-threat match for the US Championship at Elimination Chamber, Keith Lee could return from his injury with his eyes locked on The All Mighty’s new gold.

With this new found focus, Lee may gain himself a title opportunity at WrestleMania if he can prove to WWE officials he deserves it.

So how could he do this?

Keith impressed many when he debuted on RAW late last year, he even faced Lashley in November, winning the match via disqualification after MVP attacked him.

Alongside this, Lee was attacked by The All Mighty after beating Riddle on the February 8 episode of RAW. Bobby ambushed both men which led to him hitting Keith with a spinebuster.

Unfortunately due to Lee’s latest injury he was not able to compete at the chamber and seemingly continue his feud with Lashley.

Hopefully Keith is cleared before Mania, this would allow him to get his hands on The All Mighty, and potentially set up a huge title match. Imagine Lee v Bobby, two powerhouses, who are also very agile for their size, tearing it down at WWE’s biggest PPV next month - I’m sure a lot of people would want to see it?

Ricochet

I’m sure a lot of you will be surprised by this name, but the in-ring ability alone is enough for me to have Ricochet as a potential opponent for Lashley at WrestleMania.

The pair are no strangers to each other, squaring off several times last year, with The One and Only picking up one singles win over the current WWE Champion.

Ricochet's last World Title opportunity came in February 2020, when the One and Only was destroyed by Brock Lesner in just over one minute and thirty seconds.

A match with The All Mighty could be built up in a matter of weeks on RAW, with Ricochet familiar with Bobby’s Hurt Business colleagues - most notably former tag team partner Cedric Alexander.

Though Lashley could attract ‘bigger names’ a match with The One and Only, if given enough time could allow both men to showcase their main event-esque in-ring ability.

Brock Lesnar

The obvious choice for a dream opponent for The All Mighty at Mania, Lesnar making his return for a WWE Championship match would draw a lot of views.

The Beast hasn't been seen on WWE television since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, but a return after a significant absence, especially for a match with Bobby would be a must watch.

Two powerhouses, who have competed in mixed martial arts, college wrestling and professional wrestling, who wouldn't want to see them go at it?

MVP

Another surprise name on the list, but one that if built right would make for a great match at Mania.

There is significant doubt this match will happen due to MVP’s current knee injury, but if he was cleared in time for the Show of Shows, could make for a great storyline.

Tensions have been boiling within The Hurt Business, especially between RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Now three of the four men hold titles in the group, P could very well feel left out.

Jealousy between members in a faction is not new, with several “friends” turning on each other in the past. With Lashley now the top dog on RAW, he doesn't technically need MVP anymore.

Imagine if The All Mighty went his own way, breaking up The Hurt Business and pushing them to one side to assert his dominance on the Red Brand.

Tensions between Bobby and P could erupt and set up for an interesting match at WrestleMania.

These are just five names that Bobby Lashley could potentially face at the Show of Shows next month, who do you think he should go to-to-toe with for the WWE Title?

News Now - Sport News