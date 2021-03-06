It was always going so well for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead after just four minutes.

The Gabonese midfielder cut inside from the left and rifled in an effort at Nick Pope's near post.

However, Sean Dyche's side were level five minutes before half-time after a complete moment of madness from Grant Xhaka.

The Swiss star had the ball in his own box and under pressure from Arsenal players.

Instead of clearing the ball, he tried a dangerous attempt over Chris Wood to David Luiz.

However, that decision proved disastrous as his attempt hit Wood and bounced into the net.

What have you done, Granit?!

He produces this just when he was starting to get back into the good books of Arsenal fans.

You can argue that Bernd Leno should be clearing his lines but Xhaka has got to do much, much better than that.

Just look at Wood's celebration. He looked too embarrassed to celebrate.

Jeff Stelling's reaction live on Sky Sports said it all.

He said in disbelief: "It did happen. Oh my goodness. Granit Xhaka! Chris Wood has never scored against Arsenal before and I tell you what, he'll never ever score a goal against Arsenal, or anybody else, like that one.

"I've never seen anything like that in Premier League football before."

When Stelling is making statements like that, having worked at Sky for so many years, you know Xhaka's mistake was something special.

